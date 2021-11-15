Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $3,533.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,392.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,391.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
