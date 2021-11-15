Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,533.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,392.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,391.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

