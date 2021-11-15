Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,181 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

XOM opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

