Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $212.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.