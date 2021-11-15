Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

Linde stock opened at $336.99 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.13.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.