Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $116.98 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

