New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NEWR stock opened at $121.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,268. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

