New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $121.65 on Monday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.50.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $7,247,268. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

