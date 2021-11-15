Newscrypto (NWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $121.83 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $121.83 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00068549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00094565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,816.95 or 1.00026936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.29 or 0.07000442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

