Newton (NEW) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Newton has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $1.72 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

