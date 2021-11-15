NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of NextDecade worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $3.83 on Monday. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $469.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

