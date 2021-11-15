NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Cut by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.