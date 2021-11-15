NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

NEX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $984.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 361,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

