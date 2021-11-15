NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,646 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

