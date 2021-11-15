NextNav Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextNav in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get NextNav alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ NN opened at $9.12 on Monday. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.