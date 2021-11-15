NFTify Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $72,306.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00094001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.25 or 0.99766222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.79 or 0.07021596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

