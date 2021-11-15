Noble Financial Lowers Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to Market Perform

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

HSDT stock remained flat at $$8.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,154. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.