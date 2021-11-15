Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 715.2% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.74. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.