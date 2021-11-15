Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NNUP remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Monday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
