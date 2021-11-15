Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NNUP remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Monday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

