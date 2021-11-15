Noir 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $254.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $127,625.76 and approximately $254.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,496,674 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

