Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS NKRKY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $19.27. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.7067 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.