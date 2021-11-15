Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Northern Oil and Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,988. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

