Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Down 93.4% in October

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the October 14th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTD. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 299,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSTD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. 159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

