Northern Trust Corp Acquires 10,491 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Chuy’s worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Chuy’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Chuy’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chuy’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.89 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $651.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.50.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

