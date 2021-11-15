Northern Trust Corp Acquires 500,649 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 500,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.56% of Comstock Resources worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after buying an additional 176,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

NYSE CRK opened at $9.26 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

