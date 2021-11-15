Northern Trust Corp Acquires 642,417 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 323.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.49% of Advantage Solutions worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

