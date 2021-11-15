Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 242,376 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 242,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,839,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $15,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $18,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $97,934,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,621,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

