Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Lands’ End worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $933.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.70. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

