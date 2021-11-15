Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Brigham Minerals worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.43 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

