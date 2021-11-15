Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Zymeworks worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of ZYME opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.