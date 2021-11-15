Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,769 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Lands’ End worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LE opened at $28.31 on Monday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

