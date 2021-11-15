Northern Trust Corp Buys 25,168 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Ellington Financial worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ellington Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.