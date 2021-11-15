Northern Trust Corp Buys 29,592 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.37% of MediaAlpha worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MAX stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

