Northern Trust Corp Buys 9,345 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 626,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPMT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.