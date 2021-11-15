Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 82.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 132.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

