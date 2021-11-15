Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 90,990 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 1,119,152 shares during the period.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

