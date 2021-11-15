Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth about $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 75,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,022 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $939.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

