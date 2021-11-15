Northern Trust Corp Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Gannett worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gannett by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 112,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Gannett stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.56. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

