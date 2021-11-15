Northern Trust Corp Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 395,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 174,500 shares of company stock worth $1,575,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE ET opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

