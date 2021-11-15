Northern Trust Corp Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.31% of Embraer worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Embraer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

ERJ opened at $16.21 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

