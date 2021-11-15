Northern Trust Corp Has $8.78 Million Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,384 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Playtika worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

PLTK opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.