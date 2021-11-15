Northern Trust Corp Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 109,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,165 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

PMVP opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.