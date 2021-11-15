Northern Trust Corp Has $8.89 Million Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Arch Resources worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 74.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $223,000.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $85.37 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

