Northern Trust Corp Has $8.89 Million Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Arch Resources worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $341,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $574,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ARCH opened at $85.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

