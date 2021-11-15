Northern Trust Corp Has $9.02 Million Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Alexander’s worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the second quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alexander’s by 865.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 41.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alexander’s by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $270.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.27. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

