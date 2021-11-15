Northern Trust Corp Has $9.03 Million Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Travere Therapeutics worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,243 shares of company stock worth $1,995,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.