Northern Trust Corp Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Travere Therapeutics worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,243 shares of company stock worth $1,995,540 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

