Northern Trust Corp Has $9.06 Million Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 122,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $856.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.