Northern Trust Corp Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,108,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 112,483 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $49.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $57.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.