Northern Trust Corp Has $9.21 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of AdvanSix worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after purchasing an additional 95,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $50.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

