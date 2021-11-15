Northern Trust Corp Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of ScanSource worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261 over the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

